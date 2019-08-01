CLOSE
NBA Youngboy Set to be Released 15 Days Early

Youngboy NBA "Until Death Calls My Name"

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

The 19 yr old rapper is set to be released from jail 15 days ahead of time. A judge has agreed to allow NBA Youngboy to go home, he will remain on house arrest, and will not be allowed to perform while he’s erasing a GPS Ankle Monitor.

He was serving time while an investigation was underway involving a shooting that took place May 12, 2019 in Florida, one person was left dead, and two others were injured. There was no one else in his camp charged.

NBA Youngboy Set to be Released 15 Days Early was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

