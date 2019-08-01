The 19 yr old rapper is set to be released from jail 15 days ahead of time. A judge has agreed to allow NBA Youngboy to go home, he will remain on house arrest, and will not be allowed to perform while he’s erasing a GPS Ankle Monitor.
He was serving time while an investigation was underway involving a shooting that took place May 12, 2019 in Florida, one person was left dead, and two others were injured. There was no one else in his camp charged.
The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)
5 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)
1. Keyshia Kaoir Birthday CelebrationSource: 1 of 5
2. 2017 Lil Weezyana FestSource: 2 of 5
3. Day N NightSource: 3 of 5
4. Young Thug Birthday BashSource: 4 of 5
5. 2017 Lil Weezyana FestSource: 5 of 5
NBA Youngboy Set to be Released 15 Days Early was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com