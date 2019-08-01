Maxwell Brings Sexiness to The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Performing ‘Bad Habit’

The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever! Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along Raheem DeVaughn, Mary J. Blige and Maxwell.
Maxwell hit the stage Friday night at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival looking like a snack and bringing the sexy to the stage. He performed all of his hits including ‘This Woman’s Work’, ‘Fortunate’ and more. Check out his performance of ‘Bad Habits’ originally released on his BLACKsummers’night project in 2009 below.
Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Earth Wind and Fire and More Take the Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
1. Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:CMF 1 of 32
2. Mary J Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 2 of 32
3. Earth Wind and Fire at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 3 of 32
4. Earth Wind and Fire at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 4 of 32
5. Earth Wind and Fire at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 5 of 32
6. Tamia at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 6 of 32
7. Tamia at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 7 of 32
8. Tamia at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 8 of 32
9. Major at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 9 of 32
10. Major at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 10 of 32
11. Maze ft. Frankie Beverly at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 11 of 32
12. Maze ft. Frankie Beverly at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 12 of 32
13. Maze ft. Frankie Beverly at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 13 of 32
14. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 14 of 32
15. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 15 of 32
16. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 16 of 32
17. Maxwell at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 17 of 32
18. Maxwell at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 18 of 32
19. Maxwell at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 19 of 32
20. Maxwell at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 20 of 32
21. Ohio Players at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 21 of 32
22. Ohio Players at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 22 of 32
23. Ohio Players at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 23 of 32
24. Ronnie Bobbie Ricky Mike at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 24 of 32
25. Ronnie Bobbie Ricky Mike at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 25 of 32
26. Ronnie Bobbie Ricky Mike at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 26 of 32
27. Raheem Devaughn at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 27 of 32
28. Raheem Devaughn at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 28 of 32
29. Raheem Devaughn at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 29 of 32
30. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 30 of 32
31. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 31 of 32
32. Blackstreet at the 2019 Cincinnati Music FestivalSource:Cincinnati Music Festival 32 of 32
Maxwell Brings Sexiness to The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Performing ‘Bad Habit’ was originally published on rnbcincy.com