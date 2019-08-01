Cincy
HomeCincy

Maxwell Brings Sexiness to The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Performing ‘Bad Habit’

Maxwell at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival

 

The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever!  Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along Raheem DeVaughn, Mary J. Blige and Maxwell.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Maxwell hit the stage Friday night at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival looking like a snack and bringing the sexy to the stage.  He performed all of his hits including ‘This Woman’s Work’, ‘Fortunate’ and more.  Check out his performance of ‘Bad Habits’ originally released on his BLACKsummers’night project in 2009 below.

 

Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Earth Wind and Fire and More Take the Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

32 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Earth Wind and Fire and More Take the Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Continue reading Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Earth Wind and Fire and More Take the Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Earth Wind and Fire and More Take the Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

 

The Latest:

 

Maxwell Brings Sexiness to The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Performing ‘Bad Habit’ was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Videos
Latest
Nike Blesses Madden 99 Club Players With Exclusive…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Drake Is Now A Co-Owner In LeBron James’…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close