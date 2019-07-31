Fade Administration: Black Dad Delivered Double Fade At OKC Pool After Racist White Man Attacked

A Black father in Oklahoma City was attempting to enjoy a day out at the pool with his children earlier in the month when a white man began attacking him, prompting the father to deliver a fade. When the attacker returned with a baseball bat after getting knocked out, a second fade was promptly administered.

Local outlet News 9 reports:

Witnesses and police said 28-year-old Joshua Valentine targeted a black man, who was at the swimming pool to watch his kids. Police said Valentine verbally then physically attacked the victim with a closed fist. The victim, however, turned the tables on Valentine, and knocked him out.

When Valentine awoke a few minutes later, he left the pool area, then returned with a baseball bat. Police and witnesses said he swung at the victim, who not only fended Valentine off with a chair, the victim then struck Valentine several times with his fist, knocking Valentine out a second time.

The outlet adds that Valentine spent six days in jail on charges of malicious harassment based on race.

