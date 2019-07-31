Former Judge Hunter’s attorney takes aim at Ohio Supreme Court

In a new effort to reverse her conviction, former juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter is taking aim at an Ohio Supreme Court justice.

Hunter is serving a jail sentence for having an unlawful interest in a public contract. A jury found she gave her brother confidential records to help him keep his job as a corrections officer.

But, her attorneys say, Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Pat DeWine clearly violated the law more, when he asked Prosecutor Joe Deters to hire his son for a summer internship.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 2 hours ago

