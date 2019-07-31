CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

The Banks: Final Details On The New Music Venue Revealed

The new music venue on the banks has been revealed and is on the way.

VIA: (WKRC)

Final details of the Banks’ new music venue were revealed Tuesday.

The project includes an indoor venue that will seat 4,500 and an outdoor venue that will accommodate 8,000.

The outdoor venue will be a seasonal stage with no seats that will face the river so the sound won’t project into downtown.

The developer says the project should be built by October 2020 and the venues will host about 160 events a year.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

The Banks: Final Details On The New Music Venue Revealed was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As…
 7 hours ago
07.31.19
Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim…
 20 hours ago
07.31.19
#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The…
 22 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close