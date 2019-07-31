It wasn’t too long ago that Rick Ross announced that his forthcoming album would essentially be the follow-up to his debut street classic dubbed Port of Miami 2, and with it’s release date just a few weeks away the Bawse drops his first visual in support of the project.

Linking with Swizz Beatz for the Just Blazed produced “Big Tyme,” Ricky Rozay goes into a toy box to pull out some hot wheels and get his Fast & Furious on on the highways of Miami with Jordyn Woods riding shotgun. This is how rappers live when money ain’t a thing.

Speaking of rappers living, Slim Thug may not be the chart topper he once was but for his clip to “KOTH” he gives us a tour of his mansion to let us know he’ll still living that boss life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Freeway featuring Johnnii, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “BIG TYME”

SLIM THUG – “KOTH”

FREEWAY FT. JOHNNII – “ABOUT YOU”

MONEYBAGG YO – “DRAIS”

CRAIG XEN & XXXTENTACION – “RUN IT BACK!”

BOBBY J FT. LIL FAME – “HOOK DROP”

99 NEIGHBORS – “FAKE PODS”

BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “TIME TODAY”

Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim Thug “KOTH” & More | Daily Visuals 7.30.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: