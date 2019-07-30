CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Gucci Mane Agrees to Pay Baby Mama $10,000 a Month, Settles Child Support Battle

Stone Soul: Gucci Mane

Source: courtesy of Atlantic Records / Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Gucci Mane has finally settled his child support fight with Sheena Evans, the two have been fighting over the amount that he should pay since Evans told the court that Gucci “flaunts his money on social media” and had a million-dollar wedding to wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

Originally Evans asked for $20,000 per month, they finally agreed to $10,000 and new transportation for her and their son, Keithon. Gucci will also have to pay back child support that adds up to six figures.

Keithon, who is 11-years-old and autistic will be able to have visitation with Gucci, but will remain in Evans’ custody.

Gucci Mane Agrees to Pay Baby Mama $10,000 a Month, Settles Child Support Battle was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As…
 4 hours ago
07.31.19
Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim…
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close