Gucci Mane has finally settled his child support fight with Sheena Evans, the two have been fighting over the amount that he should pay since Evans told the court that Gucci “flaunts his money on social media” and had a million-dollar wedding to wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

Originally Evans asked for $20,000 per month, they finally agreed to $10,000 and new transportation for her and their son, Keithon. Gucci will also have to pay back child support that adds up to six figures.

Keithon, who is 11-years-old and autistic will be able to have visitation with Gucci, but will remain in Evans’ custody.

Gucci Mane Agrees to Pay Baby Mama $10,000 a Month, Settles Child Support Battle was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted July 30, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: