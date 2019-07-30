A shooting took place early Tuesday morning where multiple people were shot in east Columbus.

Columbus Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on East Long Street.

According to officers at the scene, there were 20 to 30 people in the area at the time.

Tino Ramos of 10TV reported that the woman who owns the home rented out the home to a woman through Airbnb. She says the four people were supposed to be staying at the property.

“Earlier on in the night through the camera, I could see that there were quite a few people going to the property and was just concerned because it was supposed to be for four people,” Williams said.

At some point, Williams said the camera she has in the home was turned off. That’s when she decided to go to the home and investigate.

“So I just drove by to see what was happening and when I came by, I just found a lot of cars, like police officers and hearing that it was shot up.”

Williams says she doesn’t know anything about the woman who rented her place.

Police have not said if they are still searching for a shooter.

Source 10TV.com

Shooting at Columbus Airbnb leaves 5 People Injured was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted July 30, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: