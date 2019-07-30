CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Hints At His Prison Release Date

I think someone made a mistake.

In a since-deleted caption on her Instagram page, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend may have exposed the emcees upcoming release date. And I’ve got to admit, it’s a lot closer than I imagined it would be.

Could the guy with the colorful hair be coming home in as little as six month? Looks like we’ll all just have to wait and find out.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Hints At His Prison Release Date was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As…
 4 hours ago
07.31.19
Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim…
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close