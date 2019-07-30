CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Work Has Started To Fix Columbia Parkway Landslides

0 reads
Leave a comment

Work crews have begun to fix the landslides on Columbia Parkway.

 

Via: (WKRC)

Work begins to fix landslides on Columbia Parkway.

On Monday, a $17-million stabilization project kicked off between Bains Street and Torrence Parkway. The work along there will be done in several phases.

Testing will be done on the hillside to determine the way forward for repairs.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Work Has Started To Fix Columbia Parkway Landslides was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Cardi B Blasts Donald Trump, Says “He Don’t…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Max B Takes To The Gram To Say…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close