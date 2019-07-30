Work crews have begun to fix the landslides on Columbia Parkway.

Via: (WKRC)

Work begins to fix landslides on Columbia Parkway.

On Monday, a $17-million stabilization project kicked off between Bains Street and Torrence Parkway. The work along there will be done in several phases.

Testing will be done on the hillside to determine the way forward for repairs.

The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

Cincinnati: Work Has Started To Fix Columbia Parkway Landslides was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

