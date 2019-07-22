CLOSE
The TropHouse
HomeThe TropHouse

Future Speaks On His Security Guard Knock Out Video

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Release

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

via @Tmz

Footage surfaced on the Internet earlier today of Future’s security guard getting knocked out cold in Ibiza. Future was getting some lash back for not doing anything in that situation and fans wanted to know why the rapper didn’t do anything. He has now issued a response to clear his name from the incident.

Future took to his Instagram Story to make it clear that he had nothing to do with the incident. Future said that the reckless boys were actually in disguise who just wanted a quick photo op.

“Basically these fake goons ask to suck my d*ck for a picture I told em NOOOOO,” he wrote. “Apparently they get angry and do sum sucker shit… I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs,” he continued. “What they did to security I didn’t see period, I’m not a witness to anything,” he added. “Leave me out anything has to do with this incident.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As…
 18 hours ago
07.31.19
Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
#LHHH’s Season 6 Super Trailer Previews All The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close