Future Speaks On His Security Guard Knock Out Video

via @Tmz

Footage surfaced on the Internet earlier today of Future’s security guard getting knocked out cold in Ibiza. Future was getting some lash back for not doing anything in that situation and fans wanted to know why the rapper didn’t do anything. He has now issued a response to clear his name from the incident.

Future took to his Instagram Story to make it clear that he had nothing to do with the incident. Future said that the reckless boys were actually in disguise who just wanted a quick photo op.

“Basically these fake goons ask to suck my d*ck for a picture I told em NOOOOO,” he wrote. “Apparently they get angry and do sum sucker shit… I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs,” he continued. “What they did to security I didn’t see period, I’m not a witness to anything,” he added. “Leave me out anything has to do with this incident.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: