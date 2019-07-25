Khloe Kardashian’s Enemy Going After ALL Her Exs?

Jordyn Woods either has a thing for NBA players or the former romantic partners of Khloé Kardashian. The 21-year-old Woods was caught on video putting her cheeks on display for Houston Rockets star James Harden, this after she famously wrecked her Kardashian bag by getting caught up with Tristan Thompson.

TMZ reports:

Kylie Jenner’s former bestie danced and smoked hookah alongside NBA star James Harden in Houston Wednesday night, and, if you’re not keeping track … Harden’s another ex-boyfriend of Khloe’s.

We’re told Jordyn and James were partying together at Belle Station, and were cozying up in the same booth. At one point, Jordyn stood up and danced in front of him while taking a hookah hit.

We’re told the 2 have hung out in the past — pre-Khloe’s split with Tristan — and Jordyn allegedly told friends Khloe was cool with it … our sources say Khloe never even knew about it. What’s unclear is if Jordyn and James have taken it a step further.

At least, in this case, Harden isn’t connected to the Kardashian clan in any current way and he’s free to do what he wants. However, Wood might be breaking girl code by pulling this move but it’s debatable.

What do you think? Is Jordyn Woods in the right or wrong? Sound off in the comments.

via. http://www.Tmz.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: