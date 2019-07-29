CLOSE
Police Seize Almost 15,000 Xanax Pills In Columbus

A reported assault led police to discover the huge bust.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seized almost 15,000 Xanax pills on July 25th.

Deputies were responding to an alleged assault call involving 24-year-old Grant Saale and 59-year-old Laura Saale. During questioning, deputies discovered that one had a large quantity of Xanax pills.

Deputies alerted Special Investigations Unit and during their investigation discovered 14,800 pills in two different locations.

Both Grant and Laura were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Photos
