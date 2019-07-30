CLOSE
Ohio Debates To Get Rid Of Front License Plates In 2019

Not all states require drivers to have a front license plate on their vehicles. Why should we?

That is the question being have among Ohio lawmakers. A move has been made within the state’s recent transportation budget to no longer require drivers to have a front license plate on vehicles.

Senators Joe Uecker (R -Miami Township), and Jay Hottinger (R- Newark) are not in favor of the measure saying its “simply bad law.”

“This is a significant tool for law enforcement not to catch speeders but to catch serious violators serious criminals and to prevent future serious criminal acts,” says Hottinger.

To read more about the recent updates on the one-license plate proposals go to www.10tv.com.

