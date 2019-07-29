The 100.3 RNB family is getting bigger! Coming August 5th, Love and R&B with Al B Sure will premier!

Join Al B Sure Sunday through Thursday from 7pm till midnight with your favorite slow jams and love songs. Playing the entire soundtrack to our generation all the way grown and New Jack sexy!

Download the free 100.3 mobile app to listen online or listen live on 100.3! Don’t miss your chance to get your request in live on the air with him and more!

Al B Sure Joins the 100.3 RNB Family! was originally published on rnbcincy.com