9 O'Clock News
Kodak Black Drops Freestyle From Jail, Says He’ll Punch Yung Miami

City Girls

Kodak Black has just released a freestyle from jail, that will surely make some people upset. You see in the freestyle, he talks about punching Yung Miami of the City Girls.

The freestyle, which was released Sunday, was posted on his Instagram page and it was all good until he decided to drop this verse.

I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby/ When I see her I’ma hit that b**ch in the stomach/The way I keep my sh*t too real, they say I’m f***ing up my money.

Southside has already responded and you can already guess he’s not happy.

