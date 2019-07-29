CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Nicki Minaj the G.O.A.T.

Ignore any rumor you heard that Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion had beef. It is all love.

While Nicki Minaj was on her IG Live Megan Thee Stallion hopped in.

An excited Megan said, stop playing with Nicki Minaj like she not the muthaf- G.O.A.T, like she ain’t that b-.

Megan continued, you know the f- vibes tell these people quit playing with us.

Nicki learned that Megan is a senior in college and encouraged her to finish school.

Nicki said that it is her one regret-not going to college.

Nicki asked Megan for advice on how to select the winner of her Megatron Challenge. Nicki wanted to let the public select but Megan told her she had to do it.

Megan also revealed that she is dropping a song this Friday, Hot Girl Summer and Nicki asked who is on the song and Megan alluded to asking Nicki to be on it but it seemed like something happened behind the scenes. Both ladies were careful not to call anyone out over it.

Megan said that she is working on her album so the door appears to be open for a future collaboration.

