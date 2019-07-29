CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child! [PHOTO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Christina Milian

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Congrats to Christina Milian!

The singer/actress revealed that she and boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together. She shared a photo of herself holding a sonogram over her bump.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤!”

Pokora, a French singer, shared a black and white version on the photo on his account, captioning, “Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Happy man.”

The “Dip It Low” singer is also a mother to 9-year-old Violet Madison, whom she shares with The Dream.

RELATED: Christina Milian’s Sexiest Slays [PHOTOS]

Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child! [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 57 mins ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 3 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 6 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close