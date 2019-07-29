Cincy
HomeCincy

The Queen Mary J. Blige Closes Out the Cincinnati Music Festival

8 reads
Leave a comment
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: CMF / CMF

 

The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever!  Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along with Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and Mary J. Blige.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The queen of hip hop soul Mary J. Blige closed out the 2019 festival with an electric performance of all of her classic hits.  She took us to the dancery and had us reminiscing on all the love we had!  Check out the opening of her amazing performance here.

 

The Latest:

 

The Queen Mary J. Blige Closes Out the Cincinnati Music Festival was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Jeremy Lin Says The NBA Has Given Up…
 21 hours ago
07.29.19
Nas Says Prince Curved Him Because Rapper Didn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
#BRUHNews: Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting…
 24 hours ago
07.29.19
Lil Boat Woke: Lil Yachty Says Donald Trump…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close