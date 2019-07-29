The Queen Mary J. Blige Closes Out the Cincinnati Music Festival

8 reads Leave a comment
The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever! Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along with Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and Mary J. Blige.
The queen of hip hop soul Mary J. Blige closed out the 2019 festival with an electric performance of all of her classic hits. She took us to the dancery and had us reminiscing on all the love we had! Check out the opening of her amazing performance here.
