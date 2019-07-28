Hold onto those losses because it looks like it’s nothing but wins for Meek Mill from here on out!

The 32-year-old rapper, who was just released from probation after 14 years, recently announced his partnership with Roc Ration in creating Dream Chasers Records.

While it’s safe to say that Mill is having a winning week, this isn’t the first time the rapper has embodied the true meaning of #Goals. Here are three times Meek Mill inspired us all:

1. Launching Dream Chasers Records

Meek Mill will not only be signing deals, but he’ll also be handing them out. As previously mentioned, the Championships rapper will be partnering up with Roc Nation mogul, Jay-Z to launch his new record label, Dream Chasers Records. Mill plans to use his new position of power to give back to the next wave of artists.

2. Becoming the Co-owner of Lids

It is indeed true that the rapper wears many hats! From rapper to social justice advocate, Mill is a true entrepreneur at heart. That’s why it came to no surprise when he announced that he would become the co-owner of Lids, an American retail chain that specializes in athletic hats. When asked about his new venture, The rapper said, “I’ve been shopping at Lids my whole life, wearing hats, fitted, of course. It was something I ain’t have to think twice about and always believed in.”

3. His Devotion to Prison reform

The rapper is changing the game in all areas, even when it comes to prison reform. Earlier this year, Mill partnered up with Jay-Z to form the REFORM Alliance, an organization geared to decrease the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences. Mill received a 2- to 4-year prison sentence in 2017 after violating probation for riding a motorcycle. The rapper now aims to make sure others don’t receive similar harsh sentences.

With all of his recent success, we can’t wait to see what other endeavors Mills will unleash in the future!

