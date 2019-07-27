Rides previously shutdown at State Fair, now operational

Officials at The Ohio State Fair, announced Thursday that three of the four rides that were prevented from opening at the Fair are now operational.

Five rides were not operating including one that would be permanently closed and taken down.

Kissel’s Military Base ride was “disqualified” due to “visible corrosion” during the preliminary inspection.

Officials say the Kissel’s Military Base ride isn’t owned by Talley Amusements, which is the fair’s main ride provider. The ride was manufactured by Chase Rides and subcontracted from Kentucky-based Kissel Amusement/Entertainment.

The other four rides, Tilt-A-Whirl, Swings, Choo-Choo, and Space Roller, were shut down due to missing required paperwork and minor issues.

As of Friday morning, Tilt-A-Whirl, Swings and Choo-Choo Express were allowed to operate. The Space Roller is still closed due to an issue with a hydraulic motor.

