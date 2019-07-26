Kendrick Lamar is reportedly a proud new dad!

According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old To Pimp A Butterfly rapper and his fiancee Whitney Alford have welcomed their first child together on Friday — a baby girl.

Lamar, who is notoriously quiet about his private life didn’t announce that his high school sweetheart was pregnant ahead of their daughter’s arrival. In fact, he didn’t even acknowledge he was engaged until four years ago during promo run for TPAB.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

On their relationship, Lamar said during the interview, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

The pair have been together since their days at Centennial High School in Compton. Congrats KDot!

RELATED: Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Features Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar & More #TheGiftAlbum

RELATED: Jay Rock Hints At Having An Album Done With Kendrick Lamar

Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted July 26, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: