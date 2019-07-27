‘Jeopardy’ Tryouts Come To Ohio!

Where the smartypants at?

Do you be sitting at home watching “Jeopardy” and think to yourself “Man I can kill this show if I had the chance?” Well, here is your chance to show if you can hang on the game show.

Tryouts started in Columbus on Friday and the competition was thick. Contestants played a mock game to see if they can flex their knowledge on topics of literature to sports.

“I know a lot about literature and I’m fun and wacky sometimes, I don’t know. I hope to be faster than everybody and I hope to know more things than other people. That’s the goal,” said contestant hopeful Colleen Kochensparger.

