CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Former Ohio Boy Scout Leader Charged With Rape & Child Pornography

3 reads
Leave a comment

The Scout leader has been accused of sexual acts on children since 2016.

Scout Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

You really can’t just trust anybody with your kids these days. This story about a Boys Scout leader is a prime example.

Arthur Sorensen, Jr., 36, is in the Crawford County Jail and has been charged with sexually abusing children, and 100 counts of child pornography. According to 10TV, “in June, he was indicted on three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

The Scouts terminated Sorensen Jr’s contract for once they started noticing he was spending one-on-one time with Scouts which is against the policy.

Being alone with children — that they strictly prohibit. You’re never supposed to have one adult one-on-one with one child,” Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said.

To read the statement from the Boys Scouts and stay up-to-date on this story go to www.10tv.com.

Former Ohio Boy Scout Leader Charged With Rape & Child Pornography was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 17 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 21 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close