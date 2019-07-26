CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Reportedly Confirmed “Pretty Motherf*cker” Nickname With Swedish Police

Fans of the A$AP Mob star will recognize the nickname from the opening line of Rocky's 2011 single "Peso."

A$AP Rocky Performs At Le Zenith

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Details surrounding A$AP Rocky‘s arrest continue to come out and it appears that one of his nicknames were used to confirm his identity. According to a reported, the A$AP Mob star told Swedish police that “Pretty Motherf*cker” is one of the names he goes by.

The Blast reports:

According to the investigative report obtained by The Blast, A$AP Rocky was asked by authorities if he had any nicknames.

His response was, “Yes. Rocky, Asap Rocky, pretty mother fu–er, I can’t think of any more.”

A$AP also explained that because he is famous, “I am paranoid of all strangers. I’m a Celebrity. I’ve had unfortunate events in my past.”

The rapper states his belief that the men involved in the alleged assault were on drugs. A$AP then explains past bad incidents involving people on drugs.

See the report courtesy of Rap Favorites’ Twitter feed below.

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Reportedly Confirmed “Pretty Motherf*cker” Nickname With Swedish Police was originally published on hiphopwired.com

