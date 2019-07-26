CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
NBA Baller Lorenzen Wright’s Wife Found Guilty Of His Murder

Grizzlies v Spurs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

It’s been almost three years since we last reported on this story but we’re glad that there is now some good news to share.

According to TMZ, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s wife, Sherra Wright, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for facilitating his murder along with her church friend Billy Turner.

For those who don’t remember, Lorenzen was found shot to death in a swamp 10 days after he was reported missing back in 2010.

…officials say Sherra called the shots in a diabolical murder plot. Sherra initially planned to kill Lorenzen at his Atlanta home but when that plan failed, she conspired with Turner to murder him in Tennessee instead, prosecutors say.

Both Wright and Turner were charged with 1st-degree murder among other charges and she was facing up to 100 years behind bars.

But, Sherra cut a deal with prosecutors in which she agreed to plead guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to commit attempted 1st-degree murder.

Because of the deal, Sherra will be eligible for parole in 9 years.

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.

NBA Baller Lorenzen Wright's Wife Found Guilty Of His Murder was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

