Jay-Z continues to be a boss in the music and movie world with more behind the scenes work. Now, the rapper and executive is dipping his hand in an upcoming revenge flick for Netflix.

According to Shadow and Act, the streaming site is producing The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, who’s best known for his role in the acclaimed movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

In The Harder They Fall, Majors will play Nat Love, an outlaw who seeks revenge once he learns that the man who murdered his parents 20 years ago is about to be released from prison. Love brings his old gang back together to hunt down the killer.

The movie will be directed by Jeymes Samuel, who worked with Jay on The Great Gatsby soundtrack under the pseudonym The Bullits. Jay-Z will serve as a producer on the movie along with Samuel, Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, who’s long been associated with some of Will Smith‘s well known movies.

Majors will surely bring his talent to this new flick, considering his Oscar-worthy performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He seems to be keeping a busy schedule with his next project being Jordan Peele and Misha Green‘s HBO series Lovecraft Country. Majors also just wrapped Spike Lee‘s 2020 feature Da 5 Bloods with Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo. That film will also hit Netflix in the near future.

A star on the rise, no doubt. Jigga continues to stay near future talent.

Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie To Netflix was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 13 hours ago

