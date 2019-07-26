Child Is Injured After A Ride On Atlanta Conveyor Belt

A toddler was injured after he climbed onto a baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The toddler reportedly rode it all the way to the TSA bag room.

The child’s mother, Edith Vega said she put her son down to print her boarding pass at the Spirit Airlines kiosk on Monday. She said that she looked away for just a moment and he disappeared.

He had climbed onto the conveyor belt and was taken back to the TSA bag room, where agents saw him and stopped the belt.

“I wanted to jump in and try to go get him, but they didn’t allow me.”

According to the incident report, the toddler had a severely swollen and bruised right hand. The fire department responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital. “The child was able to access a baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries. We are currently working with TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery,” the airline said in a statement.

