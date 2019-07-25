LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It”

LisaRaye is not letting Nicole Murphy off the hook in this Antoine Fuqua cheating scandal because this isn’t the first marriage Nicole imposed upon. According to LisaRaye, Nicole messed around with her ex-husband Michael Misick while they were married. TMZ caught up with LisaRaye while she was leaving lunch and the actress went off on Nicole calling her a woman who wrecks homes.
“She messed around with my husband,” LisaRaye told the cameraman. “How does a family kiss turn into an ‘I’m sorry’ apology?”
She proceeded to read Nicole for filth. “I don’t know if she’s a home wrecker, but she is wrecking it.”
Watch the encounter, below:
In case you missed it, LisaRaye stepped into TheShadeRoom to expose Nicole after photos of her kissing a very married Antoine Fuqua hit the net. A source claims Nicole denies LisaRaye’s accusations.
But she also denied she was cheating with Fuqua and claimed the two had just exchanged a friendly kiss amongst family friends. Then she issued another statement apologizing to Lela Rochon because she didn’t know they were still married.
Like LisaRaye we’re calling bullsh*t. But in the mean time, let’s show Lela some love and scroll through this gallery:
