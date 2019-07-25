CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Public School: Do You Need A Job???

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you need a job this could be your big break.

Via (FOX19)

The Cincinnati Public Schools officials are hosting a job fair Saturday to hire substitute teachers and other professionals.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education Center at 2651 Burnet Ave. Same-day interviews and jobs may be offered. CPS will require background checks upon hiring.

So if you are in the need of a job this could be for you.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati Public School: Do You Need A Job??? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 5 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 24 hours ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close