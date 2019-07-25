If you need a job this could be your big break.

Via (FOX19)

The Cincinnati Public Schools officials are hosting a job fair Saturday to hire substitute teachers and other professionals.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education Center at 2651 Burnet Ave. Same-day interviews and jobs may be offered. CPS will require background checks upon hiring.

So if you are in the need of a job this could be for you.

Cincinnati Public School: Do You Need A Job??? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 10 hours ago

