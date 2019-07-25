700lbs of Beef and Pork Recalled Due to Possible Blood Contamination

This is terrible to see, because what we put in our bodies could be good for us or potentially bad. Now, according to 10tv.com the United States Department of Agriculture is recalling approximately 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork over possibility that they may be contaminated with human blood.

An employee at the facility in Birmingham, Alabama may have cut himself during production.

This situation has been labeled as a Class 1 recall by the USDA, this type of recall means “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Officials say, the meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Brand names reportedly include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman’s Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.

