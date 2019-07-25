5 Rides Shut Down at Ohio State Fair, 1 Permanently

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Its just day 2 of the Ohio State Fair and already five rides have been shut down. One ride has been shut down for good.

According to 10tv.com the Kissell’s Military Base ride was “disqualified,” due to signs of “visible corrosion” upon preliminary inspection.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Poland says, one needs additional paperwork and the other three do not meet her standards due to minor issues.

None of the rides had ever been open to the public. The ride that was shut down permanently was never set to open since it didn’t pass preliminary inspection.

Its possible the other four rides may open up later this week.

“As you know, the governor’s number one goal at this fair and all fairs is safety, so we’ve made the decision about these particular rides going forward,” she said.

Poland assures that the rides undergo inspection every morning and go through a thorough inspection before they even enter the fair.

July 26, 2017, the Fire Ball ride broke apart with a full load of passengers on board, killing 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others.

