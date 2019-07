Cardi B is showing her husband Offset some extra love.

The New York rapper just got a new tattoo in tribute to the rapper.

She got the back of her thigh tatted with the word Offset.

It looks like he was happy because he posted a photo of his wife on Instagram with the new tattoo with the caption ‘Can’t Wait To Get Home.’

Cardi B’s New Tattoo of Offset Name Tatted on her Thigh was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: