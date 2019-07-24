Rihanna Is Astonished By Mini Look-a-Like

Rihanna posted a picture of a little girl who looked EXACTLY like her and everyone is freaking out, including Rihanna.

Rihanna captioned the picture of the little girl, “almost drop my phone. How?”

Other celebrities weighed in including Snoop Dogg who responded, “When did you have a baby?”

Lena Waithe and Priyanka Chopra also responded in disbelief, while fans were convinced that Rihanna had used the Snapchat baby filter.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

