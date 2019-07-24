CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Rihanna Is Astonished By Mini Look-a-Like

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna posted a picture of a little girl who looked EXACTLY like her and everyone is freaking out, including Rihanna.

Rihanna captioned the picture of the little girl, “almost drop my phone. How?”

Other celebrities weighed in including Snoop Dogg who responded, “When did you have a baby?”

Lena Waithe and Priyanka Chopra also responded in disbelief, while fans were convinced that Rihanna had used the Snapchat baby filter.

Rihanna Is Astonished By Mini Look-a-Like was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 15 hours ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 17 hours ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies
 21 hours ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close