Ohio Launches Wrong Way Driver Detection System

0 reads Leave a comment
The state has said that while wrong way driving accidents make up a small portion son accidents, they are still more likely to be deadly. So the state of Ohio will be implementing its first electronic wrong way detection signs.
The signs will stretch for 18 miles, on 71, near Hamilton County, southeast Ohio. Once a wrong way driver is detected the signs will start blinking and alert the Ohio department of Transportaion and traffic Management.
Safe Travels Ohio
Courtesy of 10TV
Ohio Media School Presents: City School Tour - Columbus Downtown High School
35 photos Launch gallery
Ohio Media School Presents: City School Tour - Columbus Downtown High School
1. 14606501678691Source:Promotions 1 of 35
2. 14606501648599Source:Promotions 2 of 35
3. 14606501615192Source:Promotions 3 of 35
4. 1460650158129Source:Promotions 4 of 35
5. 14606501551098Source:Promotions 5 of 35
6. 14606501517489Source:Promotions 6 of 35
7. 1460650145073Source:Promotions 7 of 35
8. 14606501485658Source:Promotions 8 of 35
9. 14606501420632Source:Promotions 9 of 35
10. 14606501393462Source:Promotions 10 of 35
11. 14606501335887Source:Promotions 11 of 35
12. 14606501306182Source:Promotions 12 of 35
13. 14606501206739Source:Promotions 13 of 35
14. 14606501242036Source:Promotions 14 of 35
15. 14606501272447Source:Promotions 15 of 35
16. 14606501364955Source:Promotions 16 of 35
17. 14606501168699Source:Promotions 17 of 35
18. 14606501137558Source:Promotions 18 of 35
19. 14606501107152Source:Promotions 19 of 35
20. 14606501078608Source:Promotions 20 of 35
21. 14606501047077Source:Promotions 21 of 35
22. 14606501017617Source:Promotions 22 of 35
23. 14606500986145Source:Promotions 23 of 35
24. 14606500950697Source:Promotions 24 of 35
25. 14606500919059Source:Promotions 25 of 35
26. 14606500888704Source:Promotions 26 of 35
27. 14606500858683Source:Promotions 27 of 35
28. 14606500828758Source:Promotions 28 of 35
29. 14606500758784Source:Promotions 29 of 35
30. 1460650072631Source:Promotions 30 of 35
31. 14606500692946Source:Promotions 31 of 35
32. 146065006602191Source:Promotions 32 of 35
33. 14606500660219Source:Promotions 33 of 35
34. 146065007923171Source:Promotions 34 of 35
35. 14606500628328Source:Promotions 35 of 35
Ohio Launches Wrong Way Driver Detection System was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours