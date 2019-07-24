Gunna Announces Partnership With Puma

Congrats Gunna!

Nike, Adidas, and Puma are three brands that have been staples in hip-hop. Nike and Adidas have landed partnerships with some of the biggest names in the game. However, Puma is getting up there as well. Jay-Z currently serves as the company’s creative director which might explain why we’ve seen some of hip-hop’s most revered artists sign partnerships with them. The latest to link up with the company is none other than Atlanta’s own Gunna.

Gunna confirmed that he has signed a deal with Puma during ComplexCon Chicago. However, if you ask him why he chose to sign a deal with Puma, he will clarify that wasn’t the case. “Puma chose me,” he told Complex about signing a deal with the sportswear brand.

“They’ve already been in the game long, so I’m familiar with Puma. I feel like they were determined,” he said. “They really wanted to do business with me and take my ideas and bring them to life. It’s more about me building a relationship in the business for longevity. I’m not just doing any quick deals with anybody.”

He added, “JAY-Z, and Nipsey Hussle, too. I was following the family with those two. And Meek [Mill], too. I feel like the roster they already had was full of good artists, and I can fit right in.”