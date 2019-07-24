Wendy Williams’ post marriage glow up continues. She has confirmed a movie based on her life in the works.

Bossip is reporting that the self proclaimed Queen of Media is powering through her separation from her husband as best as possible. During a recent appearance on The Karen Hunter Show, the New Jersey native got a little broken up when asked about possibly mending her broken nuptials with Kelvin Hunter. “Girl, no. Don’t ask,” she exclaimed. “I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

In an effort to secure the freshest brew of tea Karen asked if she is dropping the Hunter from her government name. The gossip maven had to hold back tears when answering the question. “No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years]. Don’t make me cry” she explained.

It seems she using this tough time as a springboard for a new project though. Rumor has it she is working with Will Packer of Girl’s Trip fame on her biopic. The movie is slotted to air on Lifetime in 2020. You can see a clip from the interview below.

Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Hot Girl Cinema: Wendy Williams Producing Her Own Biopic [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: