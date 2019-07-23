CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Desiigner Is Spending $20,000 a Month on Uber Rides

Desiigner

Source: Adriana M. Barraza-WENN / WENN

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Desiigner but he has resurfaced but not for his music, for his Uber rides.

In an Instagram video, Desiigner explained that his manager asked him to cut back on Uber rides because he’s spending $20,000 a month.

Desiigner has been touring overseas and making guest appearances on other people’s songs like Casanova’s, “Matha.”

Desiigner Is Spending $20,000 a Month on Uber Rides was originally published on hot1079philly.com

