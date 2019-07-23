Megan Thee Stallion Forces Chance The Rapper To Finally Eat Vegetables

There’s nothing that Megan Thee Stallion can’t do! The hot girl challenged Chance The Rapper about getting her lyrics in on time to make his upcoming album, which is due out this Friday, (July 26th), he would have to eat some vegetables.

‘

Now, Chance has NEVER eaten vegetables, so it’s a pretty big deal that he even took the bet.

Megan took to social media to share the glorious moment when she won the bet and with a box of broccoli in hand, Chance popped a piece of broccoli into his mouth, hesitantly, but he’s a man of his word.

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted July 23, 2019

