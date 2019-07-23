Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out During Airport Attack

In an attack that seems to be similar to what happened to A$AP Rocky in Sweden, Future’s bodyguard was knocked out after fans who wanted to get a picture with Future were refused.

As he exited an International flight a source close to Future says he told the large group of 10 men that he was too tired for pictures, they then hurled racial slurs at them and Future’s bodyguard stepped in.

The source says the bodyguard beat up several of the men, however, one of them hit the bodyguard from behind with a rock.

Future later tweeted about the incident writing, “I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs real real tuf guys … what they did to security I didn’t see period, I’m not a witness to anything…leave me out (of) anything have to with this incident.”

Posted July 23, 2019

