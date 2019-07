R. Kelly still wants to make music even in jail.

The singer would like a computer to finish his album as he awaits the results of sex abuse and pornography charges, according to his lawyer.

R. Kelly is currently in solitary confinement.

Steve Greenberg says R. Kelly is doing OK despite being in jail.

R. Kelly wants access to a computer to finish album while awaiting sex abuse trial was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted July 23, 2019

