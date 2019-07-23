New Leaked Music Surfaces From Mac Miller

Good news for all of you Mac Miller fans out there!

A leaked track from the late rapper has recently surfaced online. The new song entitled, “The Sun Room” is featured by producer and rapper, Thundercat.

This three-minute track shares some of the same lyrics from his single, “The Star Room,” off of Miller’s 2013 album Watching Movies With the Sound Off.

For fans, the leaked song may come as a breath of fresh air since the late rapper’s death last September.

Miller was found unresponsive by his personal assistant after dying of an accidental overdose in his Studio City home.

Check out “The Sun Room” below.

