CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

New Leaked Music Surfaces From Mac Miller

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Mac MIller

Source: Warner Music

Good news for all of you Mac Miller fans out there!

A leaked track from the late rapper has recently surfaced online. The new song entitled, “The Sun Room” is featured by producer and rapper, Thundercat.

Related: Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

This three-minute track shares some of the same lyrics from his single, “The Star Room,” off of Miller’s 2013 album Watching Movies With the Sound Off.

For fans, the leaked song may come as a breath of fresh air since the late rapper’s death last September.

Miller was found unresponsive by his personal assistant after dying of an accidental overdose in his Studio City home.

Check out “The Sun Room” below.

Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits

Continue reading Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits

Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits

The rapper died after an apparent overdose, according to reports.

New Leaked Music Surfaces From Mac Miller was originally published on hot1079philly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jig Spotting: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Steps Down…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Kid Cudi Releasing New Animated Music Series On…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Zion Williamson Signs With Jordan Brand
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
Kid Cudi Announces New Album ‘Entergalactic’, Netflix Series…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close