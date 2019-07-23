Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison

Feature Story
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a Tarrant County court jury has sentenced Tay-K to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty of one count of murder in the death of Ethan Walker and pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery.

Tay-K, real name Taymor McIntyre was found guilty on the murder charge on July 19. During his trial, prosecutors referenced to his music video for “The Race,” a track which made the rapper a rising star and a controversial figure all the same.

The victim, Ethan Walker, was shot and killed during a July 2016 home invasion involving Tay-K and six other individuals. Tay-K subsequently was arrested after the incident and placed on house arrest. However, he and a codefendant, Jalen Bell, cut their ankle monitors and fled authorities, leading to a nationwide manhunt. The video for “The Race” was filmed as the Arlington rapper evaded authorities.

He still faces a number of charges for other crimes such as the murder of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot in San Antonio as well as an assault of 65-year-old Skip Pepe in Arlington’s Cravens Park.

