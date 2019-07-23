Ohio Mall ranked No. 1 Retail Center in America

Easton Town Center is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary and their summer has gotten even better.

Chain Store Age Magazine has selected Easton Town Center as the No. 1 Retail Center Experience in America for 2019.

“Since opening in 1999, Easton Town Center has made it a top priority to deliver amazing experiences to all guests,” said Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive, Easton.

“Easton’s core value of experiential innovation is incorporated in everything we do. From opening a Shop/LAB space for new-to-market concepts to partnering with the country’s top science museum for families, we strive to create lasting memories and special experiences for each of our visitors. We are honored to be recognized by Chain Store Age as the number one Retail Center Experience in the country this year.”

Chain Store Age asked readers to nominate retail centers worthy of being named among the Top 10 Retail Center Experiences in the nation based on superior shopping, dining, viewing, or congregating experiences to customers and, as a result, attract scads of them.

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 20 hours ago

