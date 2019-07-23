CLOSE
Kid Cudi Releasing New Animated Music Series On Netflix

Kid Cudi is making big moves with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris with a new animated music series coming to Netflix!

The innovative series will showcase music from Cudi’s new album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love. Cudi (How to Make It in America, Westworld) will write, star in and executive produce the series.

The project, described as the first of its kind, hails from Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society banner, with the Black-ish creator on board to exec produce. Ian Edelman (The After Party) will reteam with Cudi on the show and will write and exec produce the offering.

