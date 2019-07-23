Julia Zelg, a 24-year-old YouTuber and singer, met political pundit Eileen, age 61, on Tinder a year ago and now they’re already married.
Julia’s channel documents the journey of her May December relationship with Eileen. The couple has a 37-year-age gap, and often get mistaken for a grandmother and granddaughter but that didn’t stop their commitment. Celebrating the beginning of their new life together as wife and wife, the newly-wed couple says that the age gap has never been an issue:
“Love is love. We have as much right as everybody else to be happy, to get married and to celebrate our love.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch:
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of Alcohol At A Party
- Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Show Out As A Family [PHOTOS]
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On Tinder [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com