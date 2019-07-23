Megan Thee Stallion Applies To Trademark “Hot Girl Summer”

Megan Thee Stallion is securing her coins. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has reportedly applied to trademark her “Hot Girl Summer” mantra.

Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2019

Billboard reports that Megan filed for the trademark on July 10. That happens to be the same day she responded to a fan who inquired about the possibility by saying she was “in the process.”

There is no question that it’s Hot Girl Meg who set the trend, which can be traced back to the arrival of her Fever project in May. More recently, she explained via Twitter, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living [sic] YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc.”

Numerous brands including Wendy’s and Forever 21 co-opted the saying—surely without bothering to a cut a check to Meg Thee Stallion for the inspiration.

The Official Drink of Hot Girl Summer https://t.co/hypy2kVdTG — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 9, 2019

Reportedly, the trademark will cover merchandising and products like tees, hoodies and hats, if it gets approved. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee. Cardi B’s failure to secure her “Okurrr” is one example of things not going to plan.

We’re not betting against Megan Thee Stallion securing the bag, though.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

