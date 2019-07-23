CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Too Much Heat: DJ Whoo Kid’s Speaker Caught On Fire During Set

The veteran DJ was playing a party in Las Vegas when one of his speakers erupted into flames.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala at the Conrad - Arrivals

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

DJ Whoo Kid might need to start carrying a fire extinguisher in the booth with him during his sets if things carry on like this. The veteran New York DJ was playing a party in Las Vegas when one of his speakers burst into flames last weekend.

Page Six reports:

DJ Whoo Kid’s set at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria in Las Vegas was cut short Friday — after a speaker caught on fire.

“It was insane. There was a crazy bachelorette party that [came into the DJ booth and] kept turning up the volume,” a spy told Page Six. “It was like 108 [degrees], and the heat index was so high the speaker just busted. It caught on fire and all of a sudden, smoke was coming from everywhere. Needless to say, the day party was cut short.”

It appears that everyone made it out the party unharmed, thankfully.

Photo: WENN

Too Much Heat: DJ Whoo Kid’s Speaker Caught On Fire During Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jig Spotting: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Steps Down…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Kid Cudi Releasing New Animated Music Series On…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Zion Williamson Signs With Jordan Brand
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
Kid Cudi Announces New Album ‘Entergalactic’, Netflix Series…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close