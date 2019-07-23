Matt Barnes Wants Gloria Govan’s Child Support Lowered Because Of Dirty Mack Derek Fisher

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan have been locked in an ongoing battle of wills over their long-ended marriage and child support arrangements for some time now. Now, the retired NBA player wants to have his child support payments because of the dirty mack specialist, Derek Fisher.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Barnes is trying to get to the bottom of Govan’s financial situation and claims she has been less than forthcoming about how she gets by.

Barnes’ attorneys claim Govan’s last income and expense declaration stated she was not employed but received $1,250 in monthly income. Even more confusing, she lists $19,338 in monthly expenses.

The attorneys argue that Govan has “failed to declare the amount [Derek Fisher] contributes to her monthly expenses.”

Over a month ago, Govan claimed that Barnes owed her $40,000 in back child support payments.

