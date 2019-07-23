There were concerns about drinking water in Norwood. But it looks like ever this is ok.

Via (WKRC)

According to the Ohio EPA.

The concern came after the EPA found a lot of problems with the city’s water tanks. Chief among them were holes in the roof and corrosion. The EPA noted the city had no detailed records of the last inspection.

It’s ordered the city to correct the issues, which could mean replacing the tanks or face penalties.

Ohio: Norwood Water Is Safe To Drink was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: